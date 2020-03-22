Suze Orman: How to handle fear and make smart money moves during the coronavirus crisis

It is absolutely appropriate to feel rattled right now. If our health was the only concern, that would be a big enough burden. But so many are facing even greater stress, as jobs are lost, hours cut, and retirement portfolios are down. My hope is that you will find a way to dig deep and not become paralyzed with fear. The only way to conquer fear is through action. And that starts with reminding yourself that you have the strength and the resiliency to navigate whatever challenges have come your way, or may come your way. Here's what I have done throughout my life when I have faced adversity and fear is beginning to take hold. I stand in front of a mirror and give myself a talking to: "I am a warrior, and I am not going to turn my back on the battlefield." Sometimes I have needed to repeat it more than a few times, until I am feeling stronger and remembering that how I think, act and feel is going to have a big impact on my future hours, days and weeks.

Source: Marc Royce

Three warrior moves you should do right now