Investing for the post-coronavirus economy: 'We're not going back to the world we lived in'

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 18, 2020.

The sudden hit to the United States economy from the coronavirus crisis could create long-lasting changes to consumer and work habits, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

"We're not going back to the world we lived in prior to mid-February for a long time. Those that haven't accepted this yet will have to eventually adjust. You can't completely upend the US economy without major changes taking place," Bespoke said in a note.

After creating a list of 21 stocks on March 11 to bet on in this new reality, Bespoke added three more names this week that it said would be smart bets for the 'COVID economy.'