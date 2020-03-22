NYSE readies itself for first ever all-electronic trading day

Traders, some in medical masks, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 20, 2020 in New York City. Trading on the floor will temporarily become fully electronic starting on Monday to protect employees from spreading the coronavirus. The Dow fell over 500 points on Friday as investors continue to show concerns over COVID-19.

The Securities and Exchange Commission published rule changes on Saturday that allow the New York Stock Exchange to conduct all-electronic trading.

On Monday, the first day the trading floor will be closed, the NYSE opening at 9:30 a.m. ET should happen immediately for almost all stocks, subject to certain trading bands. Existing circuit breakers that would halt trading briefly should the S&P 500 decline by 7%, 13% and 20% will continue to be in effect.

The SEC noted the rule filings were temporary until May 15 or sooner if the trading floor reopens.