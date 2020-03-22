Decline in stock futures worsens as investors await a stimulus agreement — Futures hit 'limit down'

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, March 2, 2020.

U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower on Sunday night as Wall Street waits on Washington to agree to an economic stimulus and rescue plan to combat the giant economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell more than 900 points, or 5%, to hit their "limit down" level. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also down around 5%. Downside limits to futures contracts are implemented to ensure orderly market behavior.

U.S. crude futures also slid by more than 4%, adding to last week's massive losses.

Futures could be highly volatile as headlines come out of a coronavirus task force news conference Sunday evening and as traders await news on a stimulus bill agreement (or lack of one).

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Saturday an economic stimulus package will total more than $2 trillion, noting it will be equal to roughly 10% of U.S. economic output. Last week, President Donald Trump signed a $100 billion bill that expanded paid leave in the U.S.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., signaled she is not on board with the Republican-version of the stimulus plan, saying: "From my standpoint, we're apart." The bill proposed by Senate members failed to get enough votes to clear a procedural hurdle.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that financing programs to stimulate the economy could be worth $4 trillion, noting these efforts will include coordination with the Federal Reserve to provide businesses with necessary liquidity.

"When this started, this was a bit unique to the airline industry since we had shut down most of airline travel," Mnuchin said. "This liquidity facility is a broad-based liquidity facility working with the Fed."

David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, said the difference between a fast or a prolonged recovery in the stock market will come down to three factors: How quickly the virus is contained, whether businesses will have " access to enough capital and liquidity to last the 90 to 180 days," and whether fiscal stimulus can stabilize growth forecasts.

"If short-term shutdowns lead to business defaults, closures, and permanent layoffs, the damage to corporate earnings growth could persist well after the virus is contained," Kostin said in a note.

Wall Street has been clamoring for fiscal economic relief as the number of coronavirus keep surging. The number of confirmed global cases surpassed 300,000 over the weekend as deaths now total over 13,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.