Airbus adds 15 billion euro credit line, scraps dividend

Airbus boosted its liquidity with a 15 billion euro ($16 billion) expanded credit facility on Monday while suspending its 2020 outlook in response to the coronavirus crisis that has grounded much of the global airlines fleet.

The European planemaker also joined U.S. rival Boeing in scrapping its 2019 dividend, worth a total of 1.4 billion euros. It also said it would suspend the voluntary top-up of staff pension schemes.

"These measures are designed to protect the future of Airbus and to ensure we can resume normal business or future business as soon as the situation improves," CEO Guillaume Faury told reporters.

Airbus has not drawn down any credit lines and said it had enough liquidity to cope with the coronavirus with some 30 billion euros worth of liquidity available.

"We have a lot of runway with this 30 billion," Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam said.

Airbus shares fell 10% versus a wider French CAC40 market index down by around 4%.

Faury called for "strong government help" for airlines across the world that have been forced to ground fleets, as well as for distressed aerospace suppliers.

The French government has offered 300 billion euros of loan guarantees to help companies, but Airbus said its own credit facility was commercial and did not fall under the scheme.

Boeing, already battered by the year-old grounding of its 737 MAX airliner, last week called for $60 billion in U.S. support for the U.S. aerospace sector.