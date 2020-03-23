Washington may protect your credit score if your number takes a hit during the coronavirus pandemic

As the U.S. economy skids and many Americans scramble to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, one casualty may be credit scores. Some congressional lawmakers want to prevent that. A Senate bill introduced last week would prevent negative information from reaching your credit report for at least four months, as the nation continues battling the economic fallout caused from the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19. There are similar proposals to protect credit scores circulating in the House, as well. "During these uncertain economic times, Americans shouldn't have to worry about their credit scores as they work to make ends meet," said the Senate bill's cosponsor, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in a statement.

While credit experts say such legislation faces an uphill battle — lenders rely on those scores to accurately assess how risky a consumer is — it's worth knowing how the various moves you make to remain afloat could impact your credit score and, in turn, your access to loans or credit down the road. "I'm sure lots of people are charging up their credit cards buying food and supplies," said Al Bingham, a credit expert and author of "The Road to 850." "And in the next couple of weeks, we'll see what lenders decide to do" to provide relief to borrowers who may fall behind on loan payments, Bingham said.