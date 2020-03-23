Coronavirus impact: Satellite images show world cities before and after outbreak

This is what it looks like when the world pauses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before-and-after satellite images starkly show just how much things have changed across the planet as the coronavirus outbreak spread.

Images provided by commercial satellite company Planet Labs reveal empty parking lots, beaches, bridges, waterways, and popular tourist and religious destinations in recent days.

Last week, thousands of people crowded the beaches of Miami on a sunny day, relaxing on the sands.

Videos showing college spring breakers partying on Florida beaches drew widespread criticism as concern grew over the coronavirus, and as cities around the nation urged residents to engage in social distancing to avoid spreading the disease.

Miami, before: