Coronavirus impact: Satellite images show world cities before and after outbreak

This is what it looks like when the world pauses because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Before-and-after satellite images starkly show just how much things have changed across the planet as the coronavirus outbreak spread.
Images provided by commercial satellite company Planet Labs reveal empty parking lots, beaches, bridges, waterways, and popular tourist and religious destinations in recent days.
Last week, thousands of people crowded the beaches of Miami on a sunny day, relaxing on the sands.
Videos showing college spring breakers partying on Florida beaches drew widespread criticism as concern grew over the coronavirus, and as cities around the nation urged residents to engage in social distancing to avoid spreading the disease.
Miami, before:
Miami Beach was one of multiple cities and towns last week to close its beaches after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to do so statewide.
Miami, after:
After China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, Italy became the major hot spot of the pandemic, with that country essentially locking down as thousands of people died from COVID-19.
Venice, before:
The pandemic stopped the gondolas of Venice, stilling the waters in that city's canals so much that people could see the bottoms of those famed waterways for the first time in memory.
Venice, after:
Mecca, Saudi Arabia, one of the holiest cities in Islam, draws millions of people from around the world each year as they seek to complete the hajj, or pilgrimage, which is a mandatory duty for Muslims if they are capable of doing so.
The photo below shows a crowd, seen in black, walking in a circle around the Kaaba, the "House of Allah," the square building in the center of the Great Mosque of Mecca.
Mecca, before:
With the pandemic, Saudia Arabia has suspended prayers in the mosques of Mecca, as well as in another holy city, Medina. The Kaaba now has no one circling it.
Mecca, after
Millions of people each year make a secular pilgrimage to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, one of the most popular tourist destinations on Earth.
Walt Disney World Resort, before
The resort closed last week, but not before sparking outrage by hosting a fireworks display that was watched by thousands of people crowded together.
Disney World, after: