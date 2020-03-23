Democrats propose forgiving $30,000 in student debt for borrowers during coronavirus outbreak

Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN) takes part in a discussion on "Impacts of Phobia in Our Civic and Political Discourse" during the Muslim Caucus Education Collective's conference in Washington, July 23, 2019.

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts introduced legislation on Monday that would suspend student loan payments and forgive $30,000 in debt for borrowers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The bill, called the Student Debt Relief Act, would also prevent the government from seizing the wages and Social Security checks of defaulted borrowers. There are now dozens of members of Congress who believe the global health crisis, and the way it has brought the economy to a near halt, has made student debt cancellation necessary.

"During this public health emergency, no person should have to choose between paying their student loan payment, putting food on the table or keeping themselves and their families safe and healthy," the lawmakers wrote in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., proposed last week that the federal government forgive $10,000 of student debt for each borrower.

The Trump administration and Senate Republicans have come out with more modest proposals.