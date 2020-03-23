Here's how to make your money work harder for you in the coronavirus crash

Call up every ounce of optimism you have.

You'll need it to get through coronavirus isolation and months of working at home. That's if you're still working.

Paycheck or no, everyone needs to change up strategies for a new world. That means getting your finances in fighting fit shape, and reviewing all money coming in and going out.

One silver lining: You are not alone, points out Liz Gendreau, 39, who blogs about family finance on her website, Chief Mom Officer. That means many companies are providing deferral programs for loans and mortgages for a few months. "You can't foreclose on 30% of the country," Gendreau said.

Another bright spot: You might have more time on your hands.

Anyone who's been putting off more involved projects might now consider dedicating extra hours in the week — no more commuting, no more rushed work mornings — to creative projects.

"If you're a social media marketer who usually has her plate full with clients, now's a great time to write that e-book on a brand story," said Tori Dunlap, a financial coach in Seattle. "Or develop a workshop for other social media marketers."

These four things can shore up your finances and help you through a tough time.