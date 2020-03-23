'Get off your asses!' — Ken Langone blasts Washington, calls for passage of coronavirus relief

Ken Langone, chairman of one of the nation's premier hospitals, warned both political parties on Monday to "redeem themselves" and pass a coronavirus stimulus package right away.

"To our people in Washington: Get off your asses! There'll be plenty of time to argue philosophy and points of view. Right now, we need a bad transfusion in America. And they better get it done and better get it done today,'" said the billionaire chairman of the board of the NYU Langone Medical Center.

Langone, a political conservative who helped start Home Depot and founded of investment firm Invemed Associates, said the American people are closely watching what Washington does.

"They better redeem themselves by what they do on both parties, not just Democrats or the Republicans — both parties," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "This is a national effort."

The nearly $2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package stalled on Capitol. Top-level White House and congressional negotiators burned the midnight oil after the bill failed in a key Senate procedural vote Sunday. Democrats blocked the bill in Sunday's vote, saying it did too much to bail out companies and not enough to help workers.

On Monday morning, the Federal Reserve pledged asset purchases with no limit to support markets.