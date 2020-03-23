5 tips NASA astronauts use when living in 'confinement' in space to stay happy and productive

If working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic has you feeling cabin fever, isolation or boredom, NASA has some advice.

On Sunday, NASA astronaut Anne McClain shared a Twitter thread of expert skills that astronauts implement when working and living in confinement to ensure that they stay happy, productive and successful. The tips are often referred to as "expeditionary behaviors," or "EB," and they can be applied to any situation that involves working remotely as a group, according to a blog on NASA's website.

These NASA strategies were developed by retired astronaut Peggy Whitson, who spent a total of 665 days in space over three separate missions, and Al Holland, a NASA psychologist who studies the psychological impact of long-duration spaceflights.

While you may not be on a mission to space, these NASA-backed behaviors could prove useful while you're working from home during the pandemic.

"COVID-19 gives us a higher purpose much like being in space does because we are saving lives by quarantining so it is important to understand that bigger purpose and embrace that purpose," Whitson told "CBS This Morning" on Monday.

These are the five skills to keep in mind.