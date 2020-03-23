Treasury yields fall as coronavirus cases rise, relief bill stalls

U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning as cases of the new coronavirus continue to rise in the U.S. and around the world.

At around 3:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at 0.8340% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down at 1.4508%.

Fears over the economic fallout from the pandemic were likely exacerbated as partisan battles in the U.S. Senate stalled a proposed $1 trillion relief package on Sunday, with Democrats requesting greater funding for medical care and local efforts to curtail the outbreak.

Bond markets are likely to remain attuned to monetary and fiscal policy movements, after the European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Federal Reserve all unveiled substantial stimulus packages last week in a bid to prop up stalling economies.

As of Sunday, states have ordered nearly one in three Americans to stay at home, according to a Reuters tally, as Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware became the latest to enact tight restrictions.

Sunday saw confirmed cases nationwide rise by 7,800, the largest one-day spike since the pandemic arrived stateside.

Auctions will be held Monday for $45 billion of 13-week bills and $39 billion of 26-week bills.

There is no major economic data due Monday.