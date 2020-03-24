5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow futures hit 'limit up' as Americans look to Washington for help

A man cleans up on the trading floor, following traders testing positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 19, 2020. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

2. Senate tries to reach relief deal as House offers its own plan

3. UK issues stay-at-home order as China lifts more lockdown restrictions

As Trump considers relaxing some coronavirus restrictions, the U.K. issued a stay-at-home order, starting Tuesday, allowing only essential trips. All nonessential public buildings and places are closed, ranging from libraries to churches, outdoor gyms and playgrounds. All social events including weddings and baptisms are also prohibited. In China, the two-month lockdown of most of Hubei province was lifted. However, Wuhan, the city in the province where the coronavirus originated in December, remains locked down until April 8.

4. Global coronavirus cases reach almost 384,000 as spread widens in Italy and US

Medical personnel transport the first patient affected by COVID-19 to an ICU tent a Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital on March 20, 2020 in Cremona, near Milan, Italy. Emanuele Cremaschi | Getty Images

Global coronavirus cases approached 384,000 with 16,594 deaths and nearly 102,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University data. China, at about 81,500 cases, has just 21% of the infections around the world as the spread in European nations and the United States continued to spike higher. Italy, the hardest-hit country outside China, saw cases rise to nearly 64,000. The death toll in Italy of 6,077 was nearly double that of China and the highest in the world. Cases in America increased to 46,450 with 593 deaths. Nearly half the U.S. cases and the highest U.S. death toll of 188 were in New York state.

5. Voluntary air traffic shutdown reportedly being considered

A single Southwest Airlines jet is shown parked at a gate at McCarran International Airport as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Top U.S. airlines are working on plans for a possible voluntary shutdown of nearly all U.S. passenger flights, industry and federal officials told The Wall Street Journal. The government was also talking about ordering such a move, the Journal said. The carriers and the White House have made no final decisions.Demand for air travel has plummeted as many states have issued formal stay-at-home orders or just encouraged people not to leave their homes. Social-distancing has become the new way of life as the world grapples with containing the coronavirus pandemic.