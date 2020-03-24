Ford says it will not reopen its plants at the end of March, citing stay-at-home orders

Ford said on Tuesday that it will not reopen its plants in North America on March 30 as originally planned because of various stay-at-home orders caused by the coronavirus.

"We are assessing various options and working with union leaders – including the United Auto Workers and Unifor – on the optimal timing for resuming vehicle production, keeping the well-being of our workforce top of mind," Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of North America, said in a statement.

The company said it would provide additional updates once more details are confirmed.

Ford originally closed its plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on March 18 after bowing to pressure from the UAW who called for protection from the pandemic. The company had said it would work closely with the UAW in the coming weeks to restart plants and explore additional protocols and procedures to help prevent the spread of the virus.