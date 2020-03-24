G7 finance officials say to maintain fiscal expansion as long as necessary to beat virus

Flags of G7 member nations are displayed at an entrance of the Peace Memorial Park for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima on April 9, 2016.

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday pledged to expand fiscal and monetary actions for as long as necessary to restore growth and confidence battered by the coronavirus.

In a statement issued after a weekly call on Tuesday morning, the group said: "We will do whatever is necessary to restore confidence and economic growth and to protect jobs, businesses, and the resilience of the financial system. We also pledge to promote global trade and investment to underpin prosperity."