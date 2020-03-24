Coronavirus live updates: US stimulus package fails again to pass, China reports 78 new cases

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: At least 334,981, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Global deaths: At least 14,652, according to the latest figures from the WHO All times below are in Beijing time.

8:28 am: California will need an additional 50,000 hospital beds to respond to coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will need an additional 50,000 hospital beds to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. The state will expand provision for the needed beds through a variety of means, Newsom said. The hospital system alone will provide for an additional 30,000 beds through its surge plan. The state has also acquired three hospitals that will provide an additional 3,000 beds. California will seek to acquire the remaining 17,000 beds through a variety of means, including the use of hotels, motels, fairgrounds, convention centers and other facilities, Newsom said. — Salvador Rodriguez

8:21 am: China reports 78 new cases and 7 additional deaths

China's National Health Commission said there were 78 new confirmed cases, of which 74 were imported. Another seven people died, all of them in Hubei province where the COVID-19 disease was first detected. The city of Wuhan reported an additional case after China said in the past few days there were no new cases in that area. Altogether, China had 81,171 confirmed cases, where 73,159 of them have recovered and 3,277 people have died. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:56 am: No more votes expected Monday after US Senate coronavirus stimulus bill fails again

There will be no more Senate votes Monday on a massive stimulus package as Democrats and Republicans continue to negotiate terms, two Senate aides told CNBC. The measure, which has a price tag well over $1 trillion and is intended to limit the economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak, failed a key procedural vote in the Senate on Monday afternoon. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had warned that a deal would not pass until Republicans agreed to key changes. He said that negotiations would continue even while the Senate took the procedural vote. — Lauren Hirsch, Jacob Pramuk

7:48 am: S&P says global light vehicle sales will decline by almost 15% in 2020

S&P Global Ratings said it predicted light vehicle sales worldwide to decline by almost 15% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and sharply lower global growth. Many automakers have announced temporary production halts at their plants due to a decline in demand for their vehicles. "In our updated scenario, global light vehicle sales will likely decline to less than 80 million units in 2020 versus 90.3 million in 2019," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Vittoria Ferraris in a statement. "We expect this decline will be particularly severe in the second quarter of the year, only gradually recovering thereafter provided that restrictive measures are effective in slowing contagion." — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:34 am: Italy's death toll above 6,000

Italy's health ministry said as of 6 p.m. local time on March 23, there were a total of 63,927 confirmed cases in the country. The one-day rise in the number of new infections was the smallest increase for five days, Reuters reported earlier. At least 7,432 people have recovered from the respiratory disease, COVID-19, and about 6,077 people have died.

People wearing protective mask walk near Piazza del Popolo during the Coronavirus emergency on Mar. 14, 2020, in Rome, Italy. The Italian government has taken the unprecedented measure of a nationwide lockdown by closing all businesses except essential services such as, pharmacies, grocery stores, hardware stores and tobacconists and banks, in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Antonio Masiello | Getty Images

As it attempts to tackle the virus outbreak, the Italian government has practically shut down most of the country. Movements are restricted as people are only allowed outdoors on essential business; restaurants, bars, cafes, and other public places are closed. Recently all industrial production and almost all private and public offices were ordered to shut. Only what officials consider to be "essential products" are going to be developed. — Saheli Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

7:18 pm: What people are buying as they heed stay-at-home orders

In the weeks since the U.S. confirmed its first case of COVID-19, consumer habits have been shifting. Medical masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and toilet paper have flown off shelves in the U.S., as more people began to look to protect themselves and prepare for long stints isolated in their homes. But, those aren't the only items that consumers are spending money on in stores and online. In addition to medical supplies, such as cold medicine, thermometers and tissues, and items for the pantry, such as canned goods and bottled water, people have begun shelling out money for entertainment. Board games, puzzles and video games have become popular items. —Sarah Whitten

7:04 pm: Updated map of US coronavirus cases, which total 43,214

6:59 pm: Volunteers from tech companies like Amazon, Apple and Google build coronavirus-tracking site in six days