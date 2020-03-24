Coronavirus: New York City to release 300 nonviolent inmates from Rikers Island

New York City plans to release roughly 300 nonviolent inmates from Rikers Island, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, after the city's first prisoner tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The prisoners all have light sentences, less than a year, and were found guilty of misdemeanor charges, de Blasio said. The city has incarcerated more than 5,000 inmates housed mostly at Rikers with about 500 inmates serving sentences for nonviolent misdemeanor crimes, which de Blasio said he has the authority to release.

De Blasio said he won't release inmates serving time for domestic violence or sexual assault. However, he said prisoners over 70 or with serious pre-existing health conditions should be released due to the outbreak, noting that he doesn't have the authority to release them.