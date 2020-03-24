Here's what's in the developing coronavirus stimulus bill

As Republicans and Democrats forged ahead toward a deal on a massive economic stimulus proposal to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, details of the developing proposal have started to emerge.
Senate Democrats struck down the bill in a procedural vote on Monday amid a gulf over what both parties wanted to include in it. But they made progress by Tuesday morning, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the sides were at "the 2-yard line."
Here are some of the components of the plan, expected to cost well above $1.5 trillion, as it stood Tuesday morning, according to comments from congressional leaders compiled by NBC News and CNBC:
Congress has rushed to approve a relief plan as the coronvirus pandemic overwhelms health-care resources, wreaks havoc on the U.S. economy and forces widespread layoffs.
Compounding the urgency, multiple lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, also known as the COVID-19 virus, forcing others to quarantine and consider the prospect of voting remotely.
As lawmakers hash out a deal, President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning ramped up pressure on them to pass an agreement and provide economic relief. In a tweet, he said "the longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt!"
The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to dozens of countries, with more than 387,382 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 16,767 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 46,500 cases in the United States and at least 590 deaths, according to the latest tallies.