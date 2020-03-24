Disney's streaming service arrives in Europe as coronavirus forces people to stay indoors

Disney launched its streaming service Disney+ in the U.K. and Europe on Tuesday, at the height of a global coronavirus pandemic that has forced citizens across the region to remain indoors.

The app is now available for users in most European countries, however Disney has said it won't launch in France until Apr. 7 due to a request from the government to delay its rollout for two weeks.

Like a number of video streaming platforms, Disney has decided to reduce picture quality in the continent due to a sharp increase in internet traffic. It comes as authorities enforce lockdowns to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 disease, with more people working remotely and children being sent home from schools.

"In light of concerns regarding the current ability of certain broadband infrastructure to handle the anticipated consumer demand for Disney+, the service will now feature a lower overall bandwidth utilisation by at least 25%," the company said in a statement.

Tech research firm Omdia said it estimates Disney to gain over five million paid subscriptions in Western Europe by the end of the year, a sizable level of growth which could pull in over $160 million in direct-to-consumer revenues for the entertainment giant.