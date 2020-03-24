Does Tuesday's huge rebound mark the bottom for markets? Investors says one key piece is missing

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.

In market terms, think of the coronavirus sell-off as a three-legged stool where if one of the legs isn't firmly attached, the whole thing will tip over.

The first leg is monetary policy, and that comes in the form of rock-bottom interest rates and a slew of programs aimed at keeping the markets functioning properly and funneling money to businesses and individuals who need it. That is well in place thanks to the Federal Reserve over the course of the last two weeks.

The second is fiscal policy, or the dollars that will be directed specifically to needy areas, the unemployed and businesses that have been displaced by the way the coronavirus has seized the national economy and brought key industries to a virtual standstill. There finally are signs that this leg soon will be nailed down.

The final, and most important, part of the stool, though, remains in the workshop. That's some kind of assurance that the virus has been contained, that the caseload and mortality rate at least plateaus and gives an indication that some sense of normalcy can be restored.

Until that happens, rallies like the 10% violent upswing in the Dow Tuesday will come and go.

"At some point, we're going to see a decoupling from the health care headlines and the financial headlines," Peter Mallouk, chief investment officer of Creative Planning, said during a market panel discussion Tuesday. "It's just a question of getting here to there and how painful it's going to be from a healthcare perspective and a fear perspective."

There's been plenty of fear lately as a stock market that had been thriving just a month ago has suddenly wiped out a couple years' worth of gains. Investors worried about prolonged economic paralysis have been trying to sell anything they can, creating a glut across markets that buyers have been loathe to absorb.

The Fed has unloaded almost all of its policy ammunition and then some, dusting off its financial crisis playbook and then adding some measures unique to this crisis. Market participants say they've appreciated the central bank's efforts, but the selling has continued regardless.

As Congress gets closer to a stimulus package that should be worth at least $2 trillion, that also will help assuage jangled nerves, and contributed to the Tuesday rally.

None of those measures taken to attach those two legs to the stool will matter, though, without a clear path to daylight on the health care side.