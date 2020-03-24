What to watch today: Dow futures hit 'limit up' as deal nears on a $2 trillion stimulus

BY THE NUMBERS

IHS Markit (INFO): The financial information provider reported quarterly profit of 66 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in essentially in line with forecasts. The company said it still expects double-digit earnings growth this year and that it has a strong plan to deal with changing market dynamics. Twitter (TWTR): Twitter withdrew its guidance, as ad sales decline due to the coronavirus outbreak. Twitter noted, however, that the virus outbreak has also resulted in a jump in active users. Amazon (AMZN): Amazon suspended more than 3,900 selling accounts on its U.S. platform for violating its fair pricing policies. The retail giant said it is sharing information with federal and state regulators about sellers it thinks are engaging in price gouging. Mondelez (MDLZ): Mondelez will increase hourly wages by $2 and also pay a $125 weekly bonus for sales representatives. The snack maker is among those dealing with a surge in demand for food and household products.

