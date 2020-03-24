How singles are meeting up on dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge during coronavirus pandemic

A bar sits closed in the early evening of March 16, 2020, in Brooklyn after a decree that all bars and restaurants shut down in New York City to ease the spreading of the coronavirus. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Stay-at-home mandates due to the coronavirus are shifting American routines, workflows and now dating. With 25% of all Americans being asked to remain indoors, and businesses closed in cities across the country, singles can't go out to bars and restaurants to meet people. As a result, dating apps are seeing a serious spike in usage during the COVID-19 outbreak. Bumble, a dating platform favored by urban millennials and Gen Z singles, saw a significant increase in messages sent in cities under shelter-in-place mandates. From March 12–22, Bumble recorded a 21% increase in sent messages in Seattle, a 23% increase in New York City and a 26% increase in San Francisco. Match Group, the umbrella company for Match, Tinder, Hinge, Plenty of Fish and four other dating platforms, has jumped on the opportunity for more frequent swipes — when Tinder launched in 2012, it revolutionized online dating with its concept to swipe right for yes; swipe left for no — launching free tools for users in light of widespread pandemic-prompted isolation. Match's Dating while Distancing hotline staffed by the company's dating experts is now available and free for users 12 hours a day. Swipers can even review possible matches in another country's quarantine. Tinder is rolling out its Passport feature, typically reserved for the platform's subscribers, for free this week, until April 30.

The dates have been better than the ones in real life because we're having to communicate more. Jeni a 27-year-old woman quarantining in Michigan

Platforms like Zoom, Google Hangouts and Houseparty are being integrated into workflows and social hours across the world, and the same technology is now among high-demand features of the dating world: video and audio dates. Bumble has offered in-app calls and video chats since last summer, but it recorded a 21% increase in Bumble Video Call usage in the past week alone. The Plenty of Fish app spotted opportunity for connection amid isolation as well, launching its LIVE! feature in areas heavily affected by the pandemic. Users in Washington, New York and California are now able to livestream with friends and potential matches; the company plans to roll out global livestreaming by the end of April. "With 70% of Hinge users expressing interest in going on digital dates, we're encouraging our community to 'date from home' using phone calls and video chats to build connections," the dating app said in a message to users. The platform doesn't currently offer any of these features in the app.

