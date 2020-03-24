Nike sales beat analysts' estimates, but earnings fall, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

Nike reported quarterly sales that topped analysts' expectations, sending its shares up about 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

Despite the higher revenue, earnings fell, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue climbed 5% during the quarter ended Feb. 29, to $10.1 billion from $9.6 billion a year ago. Analysts were calling for sales of $9.8 billion, based on data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $847 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with $1.1 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year ago.

Earnings in the latest period included a 25-cent charge related to the company transitioning its businesses in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay to a different distributor model.

The Portland, Oregon-based sneaker giant announced this past Sunday that it would be shutting all of its stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand through March 27, at least, to try to help halt the spread of COVID-19.

It said many of its stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in "many other countries" are open.

Nike's bricks-and-mortar business came to a halt in China, where the virus originated, in February — as did many other retailers'. But stores have been reopening there, as the number of reported cases has dwindled. Instead, the focus has shifted to parts of Europe, namely Italy, and the U.S.

Some analysts are more optimistic about Nike compared with peers Under Armour and Adidas, in times of so much uncertainty.

"We believe Nike remains the key brand that wholesale customers shift orders to in times of distress and should also benefit from its superior sourcing capabilities, with a vertically integrated supply chain and more consolidated supplier base," Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes said in a research note ahead of the earnings report.

"An overall challenging environment could enhance Nike's global market share momentum," he added.

As the Dow rebounded Tuesday to have its best day since 1933, Nike shares closed up more than 15%. Nike's stock has fallen roughly 30% this year. It has a market cap of about $112.6 billion.

