Pelosi says there is 'real optimism' Congress can reach a stimulus deal in the next few hours

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) makes a statement about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) economic relief legislation from the Speakers Lobby of the U.S. Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded a hopeful tone Tuesday about Republicans and Democrats striking an agreement on a staggering stimulus package to blunt the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think there is real optimism that we could get something done in the next few hours," the California Democrat told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" as Senate Republicans and Democrats moved closer to a deal.

She later added that the bill is "getting to a good place ... if they stay there."

Pelosi has criticized versions of the GOP's developing legislation, saying it goes too far to help corporations damaged by the outbreak without doing enough to aid workers ravaged by it. House Democrats released their own $2.5 billion relief plan on Monday — though it is unlikely to go anywhere as long as the Senate makes progress.

Congress has faced enormous pressure to rescue the economy and health care system as patients overwhelm hospitals, workers get laid off and businesses small and large suffer. If lawmakers can come to an agreement on a stimulus package, it would be the third proposal they have passed to respond to the pandemic raging across the U.S.

More than 46,000 people have now had the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the U.S., while at least 593 people have died from it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

