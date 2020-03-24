JPMorgan's market guru says shutdowns are working, virus may peak soon and stocks to rebound 40%

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).
The social distancing measures in place around the country are already showing signs of success by one measure, according to a top JPMorgan strategist, and that could lead to the United States economy and stock market bouncing back faster than many expect.
The economy could restart in a "number of weeks" and the S&P 500 could be back to record levels by early next year if this early indicator is right, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said in a note to clients.
Kolanovic is global head of quantitative and derivatives strategy and has a wide following on Wall Street for his calls.