'Troubling and astronomical' coronavirus cases increase urgency for hospital beds, New York Gov. Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces plans to convert the Jacob Javits Center on Manhattans West Side into a field hospital as Coronavirus cases continue to rise on March 23, 2020 in New York.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a "troubling and astronomical" number of coronavirus cases have increased the urgency across the state for more hospital beds as the number of infections doubles every three days.

"We're not slowing it and it is accelerating on its own," Cuomo said at a press conference Tuesday. He said the state is now projecting it will need more hospital beds a lot sooner than previously thought. The state now estimates it will need 140,000 hospital beds, up from previous projections of 110,000. "That apex could be, they project, 14 to 21 days away." The state previously said it would need 110,000 beds for COVID-19 patients by early to mid-May.

Cases across the state now stand at 25,665 as of Tuesday — ten times the number of cases as California — Cuomo said. Some 3,234 people have been hospitalized so far, he said.

"New York is the canary in the coal mine. New York is going first. We have the highest and fastest rate of infection," he said, adding that what's happening in New York will spread to California, Washington and other states from there.

Cuomo said the state has purchased about 7,000 ventilators, but it needs at least 30,000 more.

He called on President Donald Trump to use the Defense Protection Act to secure more medical equipment. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending the state 400 ventilators, Cuomo said.

"400 ventilators? I need 30,000 ventilators. You want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators?" Cuomo said.

Cuomo criticized Trump for pushing to lift state restrictions that have effectively placed almost half of the nation under some sort of quarantine.

"I understand what the president is saying that this is unsustainable that we close down the economy and we continue to spend money. There is no doubt about that," Cuomo said. "But if you ask the American people to choose between public health and the economy then it's no contest. No American is going to say accelerate the economy at the cost of human life"

The priority has to be to save lives, he said. New York is currently the hardest-hit state in the country, ahead of New Jersey, California, and Washington state.

The New York metro area, which includes New Jersey, New York City, and Long Island, has the highest "attack rate" in the country with nearly one in 1,000 people in the region contracting the virus — at least five times higher than the rest of the country. The attack rate is the portion of the population that gets infected.

"To all of my friends and colleagues in New York, this is the group that actually needs to social distance and self-isolate," Dr. Deborah Birx, a physician and the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at the press briefing. "Clearly, the virus had been circulating there for a number of weeks to have this level of penetrance into the general community."

