UK wakes up to life under lockdown after government tightens coronavirus restrictions

Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The U.K. government has tightened restrictions on the British public in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

As of Tuesday morning, all nonessential public buildings and places are closed, ranging from libraries to churches, outdoor gyms and playgrounds, and all social events including weddings and baptisms have been stopped.

The public has been told to stay at home and can now only leave home for essential trips to buy food or medicines, to provide essential care, travel to work if absolutely necessary or to exercise once a day.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation in a televised address that "you must stay at home."

"Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households," Johnson added.

That is why people will only be allowed to leave their homes for the following very limited purposes, the prime minister said. These are:

shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

one form of exercise a day - for example a run, walk, or cycle - alone or with members of your household;

any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and

travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

Anyone not following the rules could be liable to a fine from the police, who now have the powers to enforce the measures and disperse gatherings, although it has been conceded that policing the measures will be difficult.

The stricter measures came after members of the U.K.'s parliament debated emergency legislation Monday designed to give the government greater powers to enforce measures designed to stop the coronavirus outbreak.

There has been criticism of members of the public who have not heeded advice to stay at home and not gather. Good weather at the weekend prompted thousands of people to head to open spaces like national parks and beaches across the U.K., in many cases creating crowds that contravened government guidelines to maintain social distancing.