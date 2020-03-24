You now have until July 15 to save in your IRA and health savings accounts

The Treasury Department and the IRS are giving you more time to sock away money in tax-favored accounts – and have it count for 2019.

The IRS announced that savers now have until July 15 to make 2019 contributions into their individual retirement accounts and their health savings accounts, which are typically paired with a high-deductible health plan.

Normally you would have until April 15 -- the typical due date for tax returns -- to put this money away and have it apply to the prior year.

The agencies' decision to move the deadline for IRA and HSA contributions comes on the heels of Treasury's decision to delay the income tax filing date for 2019 to July 15 due to effects of the coronavirus.

Taxpayers have until that date to pay taxes owed for 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, as well as to submit last year's tax returns.