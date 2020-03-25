Britain's heir to the throne Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms

Britain's heir to the throne, Prince Charles, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from his London household.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," a statement from Clarence House, his residence in the capital, said Wednesday.

It is not possible to determine who gave the prince — whose official name is the Prince of Wales — the virus, the statement said, "owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

His wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

"In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the statement added.

As the oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, aged 71, is next in line to the throne, followed by his son Prince William.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.