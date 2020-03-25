Coronavirus relief bill would give you a $300 tax break for charitable donations

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Republican policy luncheon which both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The federal coronavirus relief bill would allow taxpayers to nab a $300 deduction for charitable giving – and you don't even need to itemize on your 2020 tax return to get it.

The provision made it through the latest version of the bill, which has a range of measures, including a one-time payment to households and additional flexibility on retirement savings.

In particular, legislators are calling for a "partial above the line deduction" for charitable contributions. This means that people who take the standard deduction — which is $12,400 for singles and $24,800 for married-filing-jointly in 2020 — can still write off up to $300 in donations.

This would take effect in 2020, so if the bill became a reality, you'd claim the break when you file your 2020 return next spring.