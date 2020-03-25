'Everyone is afraid of everyone': Life under lockdown in France

A man pulls a shopping trolley near empty stalls in a supermarket in the Qwartz shopping centre in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, north of Paris, on March 2, 2020. AFP via Getty Images

Two weeks ago, everything felt normal for most people living in France. But as coronavirus cases climbed, the country became unrecognizable — practically overnight. "I haven't moved from home for the past four, five days, but outside it's surrealistic," Gerald Carmont, a 60-year-old Frenchman working in educational services just outside of Paris, told CNBC over the phone. "It's like you're living in a death place." "There is no life, you get a few food shops that are open, most of them will give you gloves and masks when you enter and you can't touch anything, the cashiers are protected by glass screens. It's amazing, and it all happened so quickly because about two weeks ago, everything was normal. And, all of a sudden, the country went down." Like many other countries in Europe and increasingly around the world, France has gone into official lockdown, closing all but essential businesses and urging residents to stay indoors, under penalty of fines and arrest.

Paris, France. March 24, 2020. Amel Lamloum

On Tuesday, France announced further measures to stem human movement in an effort to combat the spread of the virus, which has now killed more than 1,000 people in the country of 67 million. It's become the fifth country to reach that figure, and has a confirmed case count of more than 22,600, the fourth highest in Europe. "Going out to go for a walk with your children or to do some exercise will have to be in a one-kilometer radius from the house, maximum for one hour and, of course alone, and only once a day," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the nation in a televised speech Monday night. "I insist on these rules," he pleaded. "It means people will have to put a date and a time on the permission form they have to carry when they go out. It's essential that these rules must be strictly respected by everyone and I'm calling on everyone (to take) responsibility."

A permission slip to leave the house

The country has deployed police to the streets to ensure compliance, and residents are required to carry a form with them whenever they leave their houses. The form states their address and lists five reasons for going outside: buying groceries, going to the pharmacy or doctor, going to work if it's impossible to work from home, looking after children or the elderly, or exercising or walking the dog. Exercising must be limited to once per day, for no longer than an hour, and no farther than one kilometer (0.62 mile) from the house. "We present the paper to the police when they see us," says Amel, a 30-year-old airport services worker in Paris who was put out of work this week but is being provided a reduced salary by the government. "There is no one outside, it's quite depressing, the shops are closed. There is this fear -- people are staying away from each other, not even smiling, it's weird." "Even in my own family they are scared of me, because I would go outside for work," Amel said. "They ask me, 'Have you washed your hands? Take off your coat, don't sit there, don't enter this room' everyone is scared of everyone, as if everyone has COVID in them."

A Paris metro train sits practically empty as France's residents stay in their homes with most of the country's businesses shut as the country enters its second week of coronavirus lockdown. March 24, 2020. Amel Lamloum