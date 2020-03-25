Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise

Tyler and Rachel Torres celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary in March, but they joke that they've now been married for 15 years.

"There's not much you don't find out about someone when you are quarantined with them," Rachel Torres said.

The couple, who delayed their honeymoon, were first quarantined together in a room on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is owned by Carnival unit Princess Cruises, moored just off the coast of Japan. The incident was among one of the first major coronavirus outbreaks outside of China.

The newlyweds and about 300 passengers were evacuated to the U.S. on cargo planes. The evacuees included 14 infected people who had not been isolated from the other travelers. This led to U.S. officials requiring yet another quarantine, this time on a military base.

In total, the couple spent 27 days in isolation. Check out this video to see how much it cost the couple, and how they were able to navigate the extended time off with their employers.

