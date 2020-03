In early 2020, the air travel business was booming.

Then came the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Border closings, event cancellations, and the potential for travelers to end up quarantined caused demand for air travel to plummet. Now, major US airlines say they need a massive bailout from Congress to avoid laying off scores of workers.

Watch the video above to find out how the recent coronavirus pandemic compares to past crises for major US airlines, such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks.