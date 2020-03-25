How innovation, technology and bright ideas are transforming the buildings we learn in

An illustration of how the new school could look once finished.

A Scandinavian construction giant is set to build an energy-efficient, solar-paneled school in Norway. It's the latest example of the education sector turning to sustainable technologies and construction practices to reduce its environmental impact.

Norwegian firm Veidekke has been tasked by the city of Oslo to build the school, which will cover around 14,000 square meters and is slated to be finished before the 2023 academic year begins.

In an announcement at the end of last week Veidekke – which was established in 1936 and has an annual turnover of roughly 39 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.56 billion) – said the Voldsløkka secondary school would have solar panels on both its façades and roof. In addition, machinery used on the construction site would run on "fossil-free fuel".

Around the world, an increasing number of school buildings and educational campuses are turning to energy efficient technologies in an effort to become more sustainable.

In the U.K., for instance, the University of Plymouth is one of many institutions to use a Building Management System, or BMS, to both monitor and control things like lighting and the energy used by devices in its buildings. According to the university, its BMS "controls 95% of our campus buildings, ensuring intelligent control of the building systems to make sure there's no energy waste."

Other examples include University College Cork, in Ireland, which said it reduced total energy use by over 20% between 2008 and 2018. The 2018/19 academic year saw the university undertake 22 different energy efficiency projects, including the installation of 42 kilowatts of solar power.