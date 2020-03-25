What to watch today: Stock futures swing wildly after the Dow's best day in 87 years

BY THE NUMBERS

Nike (NKE): The Dow component reported quarterly profit of 78 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 59 cents a share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, and the athletic footwear and apparel maker said business has rebounded in China following the coronavirus outbreak. Facebook (FB): The social network said usage of its platforms has surged during the virus outbreak, but added that it is also seeing a weakening of its ad sales business. Occidental Petroleum (OXY): The energy company announced employee salary cuts of up to 30%, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. CEO Vicki Hollub will take an 81% pay cut. The oil producer is trying to conserve cash during a period of tumbling oil prices. Peloton Interactive (PTON): The interactive fitness company's largest investor, Wellington Management, sold 4 million shares worth about $100 million during the past week as the fitness equipment maker's stock jumped, according to regulatory filings. Wellington still holds 5.9 million shares. Royal Caribbean (RCL): The cruise line extended the suspension of its cruises through May 12, as coronavirus cases around the world surge. The cruise line had previously suspended voyages through the end of April. Whirlpool (WHR): The appliance maker withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak. Whirlpool is also cutting production in its U.S. factories, due to supply chain disruptions. Winnebago (WGO): The recreational vehicle maker reported quarterly earnings of 67 cents per share, matching estimates. Revenue beat Wall Street forecasts, however, and Winnebago said it is confident that the outdoor recreation industry will rebound in the future once the coronavirus outbreak is resolved.

