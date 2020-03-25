Here's why Suze Orman says it's better to invest your retirement savings in a Roth 401K if you can

A 401(k) is one of the best ways to save for retirement, but there's more than one type of employer-sponsored retirement account and knowing the differences can give you more options in the long run. One of the biggest perks of contributing to a traditional 401(k) is that doing so can save you money on taxes. Any money you put in a traditional 401(k) goes straight from your paycheck before taxes are applied, so it reduces your taxable income. But financial expert Suze Orman says there's a better way to invest for your retirement. Instead of investing in a traditional 401(k), Orman recommends investing in a Roth 401(k). Now you've probably heard of the individual retirement account option, the Roth IRA, but there's now a 401(k) version as well that functions in roughly the same way.

With a traditional 401(k), you don't pay taxes on the income you're funneling into your investments. But when you retire, you pay taxes when you withdraw money from that account. With a Roth IRA, you contribute the money after-taxes, so while you don't get the immediate tax break, you don't have to pay any taxes when you retire. About 70% of employers offer Roth 401(k)s, according to Plan Sponsor Council of America's 2019 annual survey of employers. "In my opinion, you should absolutely be putting every single cent into the Roth version of your retirement account," says Orman who recently released her new book, "The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+."

Roth retirement accounts offer more options