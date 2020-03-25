Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The Dow jumped 495.64 points, or 2.39%, to close at 21,200.55. The S&P 500 climbed 1.15% to 2,475.56. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.45% to 7,384.30 The S&P 500 strung its first consecutive gains since mid-February.

Stocks jumped after the White House and Senate lawmakers struck a deal on a massive stimulus bill aimed a mitigating the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic. But stocks came off their highs after Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont threatened to hold up the bill, addressing what he called a "$500 billion corporate welfare fund."

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said Wednesday the U.S. economy will experience a quick rebound after a "very sharp" recession, lifting investor sentiment.