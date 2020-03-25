Wind energy enjoyed a bumper year in 2019, but the coronavirus poses a unique challenge

Wind power may have enjoyed a strong year in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic is casting a shadow over the sector that could impact growth in the years ahead.

More than 60 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy capacity was installed last year, a 19% increase compared to 2018, according to a new report from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

Published Wednesday, the GWEC's report found that 60.4 GW of capacity was installed in 2019, the second biggest year for additions. Total capacity now stands at more than 651 GW.

The GWEC said China, the U.S., U.K., India and Spain accounted for 70% of new capacity in 2019.

In the onshore sector, China and the U.S. continued to be the world's leading markets, responsible for over 60% of new capacity last year. Elsewhere, the offshore wind sector installed 6.1 GW of capacity in 2019, its best year to date.