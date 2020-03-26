A Scottish start-up wants to turn construction waste into bricks

Heriot-Watt University

From houses and libraries to museums and hospitals, and everything in between, bricks are an integral part of today's built environment. Made from materials like mud, clay and concrete, we've used them for thousands of years. But their production has a significant environmental impact which has led some to think creatively about how best to make these fundamental building blocks.

'Energy intensive' process

According to the Brick Development Association (BDA), the typical life cycle of a clay brick is 150 years. Once their primary-use ends, many bricks can be reused and repurposed in a range of ways. There are challenges, however, especially when it comes to production. The BDA's Sustainability Report for 2019 describes brick manufacturing as an "energy intensive process" that "involves firing clay bricks to over 1000°C." Another material that can be formed into bricks – or blocks – is concrete. It is made from combining water, a material like sand or crushed gravel – known as aggregate – and cement. According to a 2018 report from Chatham House, over 4 billion metric tons of cement are produced annually, which accounts for roughly 8% of worldwide carbon dioxide emissions. While bricks are clearly crucial to the construction industry and the buildings we live and work in, there is now a move towards new manufacturing techniques that could reduce their impact on the environment.

Bricks made from waste

The last few years have seen several companies develop interesting ways of producing bricks. U.S. based bioMASON, for instance, says it uses "microorganisms to grow cement," while in Scotland, one start-up wants to harness the power of recycling to produce bricks. A spin-off from research carried out at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Kenoteq's K-Briq is an unfired brick produced from 90% construction and demolition waste. It is currently made at Hamilton Waste & Recycling, a waste management firm in Musselburgh, on the outskirts of Edinburgh. According to the university, the K-Briq produces a tenth of the carbon dioxide emissions of a traditional-fired brick and also uses less than a tenth of the energy in its production. "We use the inert waste – that means it's not going to change over time," Gabriela Medero, a professor at Heriot-Watt's School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society, told CNBC in a phone interview.

'We need to change'