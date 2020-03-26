Japan shares drop 3% as investors await jobless claims data stateside

Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Thursday morning as investors await the release of U.S. jobless claims data expected later in the day stateside.

Shares in Japan led losses among the region's major markets, with the Nikkei 225 falling 3.14% in early trade while the Topix index shed 2.34%. South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, added 0.92%.

Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose about 1.4% in morning trade.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.13% higher.

Investors will await the release of U.S. initial jobless claims data, expected to be out around 8:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Thursday, which could provide clues to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are now starting to get data prints that should begin the capture the new reality, on that score tonight's US Jobless claims is the big data release," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

"The US jobless claims figures for the week ending 21 March is expected to be very big, last week's claims printed at 281k and the median estimate for the 21 March number is 1.5m," Catril said. "There is a wide range of estimates out there — a couple of estimates as high as 4m and over a third of economist estimates above 2m."

Stocks of Apple suppliers in Asia were mixed in the morning. In Japan, Taiyo Yuden shares fell 1.38% while Murata Manufacturing slipped 2.72%. Over in South Korea, LG Display added 1.4%.

The moves came after the Cupertino-based tech giant's stock fell overnight following a Nikkei Asian Review report that the company considered delaying its annual iPhone launch by months.