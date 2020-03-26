The SARS epidemic threatened Alibaba's survival in 2003—here's how it made it through to become a $470 billion company

Chinese online retail giant Alibaba CEO Jack Ma (C) waves as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on September 19, 2014.

As novel coronavirus COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the global economy, Alibaba finds itself in a familiar position. In a quarterly earnings call in February, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said the economic effects of COVID-19 "will present near-term challenges" to Alibaba's business, "but at the same time, we will see opportunities created by the forces of change." Of course, Zhang also focused on Alibaba's "responsibility to our community," saying the company "took every effort to protect the health and safety of our employees." (The Alibaba Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation have both donated medical supplies around the world.) But even in a dire situation, Alibaba can see opportunity, not only because people are now more reliant than ever on online services, but also because it was in fact another epidemic — that of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (or SARS, which is also a kind of coronavirus) — that put the company on its path to becoming a $470 billion e-commerce behemoth.

A pandemic in China

Alibaba was founded in 1999 as an online, B2B marketplace aimed at Chinese firms looking to sell their goods to other businesses around the world. Three years later, the company had just 400 employees (today it has over 100,000), and turned its first annual profit in 2002. But in the fall of that year, a then-novel coronavirus outbreak began to take hold in southern China. SARS, also known as SARS-associated coronavirus, or SARS-CoV, would soon spread across the country and the world. As SARS turned into a pandemic in 2003, it presented a major challenge to China's economy — including Alibaba's nascent business — as the country's manufacturing sector suffered from factory closures, with workers staying home, while retail sales also dropped significantly with consumers reluctant to venture out to stores. Then in May 2003, an Alibaba employee contracted SARS (she would ultimately survive). The company was forced to quarantine its entire staff in their homes. It seemed at the time that disaster had struck the young business. The quarantine came just as Alibaba was preparing to launch Taobao, an online marketplace for consumers that Ma hoped would compete with eBay in China.

"When SARS happened, it was a big hit for the company because we didn't know if our business will actually be around tomorrow. There were so many uncertainties," Annie Xu, who has worked at Alibaba since 2000 and is currently the head of human resources in North America, said in 2019. The SARS outbreak appeared to be hitting Alibaba at the worst possible time, threatening to halt the young company's early growth and delay the launch of Taobao. However, what looked like a worst-case scenario turned out to have a silver lining.

A dire situation becomes a watershed moment

First, Ma's decision to send his workers home helped prevent the spread of the disease at Alibaba, and the company founder encouraged his staff to take their work with them. Workers took their desktop computers home to ensure Alibaba's business-to-business e-commerce platform remained up and running. Employees worked 12-hour days, with the company's customer service hotline redirecting to workers' homes during the quarantine.