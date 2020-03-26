Coronavirus giving you financial anxiety? How to avoid debt during the pandemic

People gather at the entrance for the New York State Department of Labor offices in Brooklyn, which closed to the public due to the coronavirus disease outbreak March 20, 2020. Andrew Kelly | REUTERS

What should I do now? It's a fast-growing and widespread concern when it comes to managing money in the middle of a global pandemic. You have many questions, whether you're struggling with credit card debt, considering tapping your 401(k) or facing uncertainty about how to cover costs for your small business. I've been talking to some experts about some of your financial worries. Though it's always best to speak to your own financial advisor about your specific situation — and there are many certified financial planners now offering free help — here are some suggestions you can consider doing right now. Will credit card companies entertain lowering the current annual percentage rate on present balances? Here's a ray of light for borrowers struggling to pay off credit card debt. Most credit card companies will consider lowering the interest charged on your current balance. Be upfront. Contact the creditor. Let them know your current financial situation and that you need some leeway in paying off your debt. A March 2020 survey by CompareCards.com found that 1 in 7 cardholders cited the COVID-10 outbreak as the reason they didn't feel confident about paying their credit card bills in full this month. Many credit card companies are offering varying degrees of assistance. For instance, American Express said in some cases that if a borrower has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the card issuer will refund interest charges, waive or reimburse late fees and reinstate rewards points, if there are any, for the borrower's current statement. And if the borrower is unable to pay even the minimum amount due, the account will not be marked as past due.

"You'll likely have to pick up the phone and ask for help, but if you do, the changes can be really impactful," said CompareCards senior analyst Matt Schultz. "Your mileage may vary, depending on your issuer and your specific circumstance, and these changes don't last forever. However, for those whose financial lives have been turned upside down by the coronavirus, these changes can make a very difficult time a little less so." Schultz also pointed out that most credit card issuers have so-called hardship programs that kick in when disaster strikes. "The coronavirus certainly qualifies," he said. "These programs have helped people after hurricanes, wildfires, terror attacks and other incidents by providing short-term relief like higher credit limits, waived fees, extended payment deadlines and, yes, reduced APRs (or annual percentage rates)." "There are a number of options available that can give you some time to get back on track financially, such as allowing you to skip a monthly payment or allowing you to delay payments if you're out of work," said Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride. "Just make sure the interest doesn't continue to accrue during the time you're not making payments and that they will not report you to the credit bureaus as being delinquent." Also keep in mind, a benefit of the Federal Reserve having dramatically cut interest rates in March is that this will filter through to the rate charged on existing credit card balances. "Rates adjust with a lag, however, so it may take two or three statement cycles for the lower rate to show up," McBride said. "Also, consider shopping around for a zero percent or other low-rate balance-transfer card. This can reduce your required payments, give you a reprieve from interest charges for 15 to 21 months and be a real tailwind in your efforts to pay off debt." More from Invest in You:

American rush to make online wills in the face of the coronavirus pandemic Would it be wise to take out a 401(k) loan to pay off bills now in preparation of a possible layoff? Most financial advisors agree that taking a loan from your 401(k) or workplace retirement plan should be a last resort, even now. "Most of your bills can wait. Lenders, landlords and utilities may all offer deferment programs to help people deal with the crisis, said financial advisor Ric Edelman, CNBC contributor and founder of Edelman Financial Engines. "If a layoff is likely, start reducing your expenses immediately. The loan option will always be there; no need to do it before necessary, and it should be a last resort."

However, if you find you desperately need those funds and have no other resources, the latest version of the coronavirus relief bill relaxes the rules around retirement-plan loans, allowing you to borrow up to $100,000 from your 401(k). That's double the amount you can normally take. This year, you'll be able to take a coronavirus-related distribution of up to $100,000 from your retirement plan or IRA without the 10% early withdrawal penalty, according to the most recent version of the bill. You're still on the hook for income taxes on any amounts withdrawn, but the bill right now would give you three years to pay these levies. Loans from a 401(k) plan follow a different set of rules than withdrawals. You can borrow against your savings tax-free if you meet certain requirements. But it is important to understand the rules of your company's 401(k) plan rules before deciding to borrow. "Some employer plans require the participant to pay back the loan before separation. In this case, if the loan is not repaid, the outstanding balance will be deemed a taxable distribution subject to the participant's ordinary tax rate and an early withdrawal penalty for tax-deferred 401(k)s," said certified financial planner Lazetta Rainey Braxton, co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners and a member of the CNBC Financial Advisors Council. "If the participant is age 59 1/2 or older, they can take a distribution that will be taxable but not subject to the early withdrawal penalty if funds are needed while employed." Braxton says if you're not certain you'll be laid off but still need money now, be prepared for the tax consequences because the loan could be taxed and you may pay a penalty if a layoff occurs.