Coronavirus live updates: Outbreak boosts jobless claims to record, US cases post steep rise

Americans displaced by the coronavirus crisis filed unemployment claims in record numbers, with the Labor Department reporting a surge to 3.28 million for the week ended March .
The number shatters the Great Recession peak of 665,000 in March 2009 and the all-time mark of 695,000 in October 1982. Businesses across the country have shut down amid a policy of social distancing aimed at keeping the virus's growth in check. Individual states have reported websites crashing amid a rush to file. —Jeff Cox
The Ifo economic institute's German employment barometer fell in March to its lowest level since January 2010, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, adding that the drop is the biggest since records began in 2002.
"German companies are putting the brakes on personnel planning," Ifo expert Klaus Wohlrabe said of the data, which the Munich institute calculates monthly for Handelsblatt based on the employment intentions of around 9,000 companies.
"A rise in unemployment will be unavoidable despite short-time work," Wohlrabe said, referring to a government-backed scheme that allows firms to put workers on shorter hours. —Reuters
Switzerland has 10,714 confirmed coronavirus infections and 161 people have died of the disease, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday. The numbers were up to date as of 0715 GMT, it said. —Reuters
U.S. stock futures fell in early morning trading as investors looked ahead to the national weekly initial jobless claims data, which are expected to show a record-breaking spike.
Dow futures indicated an opening drop of more than 300 points at the market open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures pointed to opening losses of more than 1%. National weekly initial jobless claims data will be out 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists are projecting record-shattering numbers. —Fred Imbert, Pippa Stevens, Eustance Huang
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Americans the central bank is working hard to support them during these unprecedented financial conditions.
"The Federal Reserve is working hard to support you now, and our policies will be very important when the recovery does come, to make that recovery as strong as possible," Powell said on NBC's "Today."
"Really the message is this: This is a unique situation, its not like a typical downturn. We've asked people to step back from economic activity really to make an investment in our public health. They're doing that for the public good and this bill that's just passed is going to try to provide relief and stability to those people," Powell added. —Maggie Fitzgerald
In the U.S., the rapid increase in the distribution of coronavirus test kits has likely accelerated the pace of reported and confirmed cases. Cumulative case counts also don't account for how many patients have recovered or for lags in reporting cases and differences in reporting methods.
Still, researchers say that even incomplete data is critical to current efforts to "flatten the curve" of the spread of the pandemic — from the steep rise in the initial phases to a more gradual increase as efforts to contain the outbreak take effect. —John Schoen
The Senate approved an unprecedented stimulus bill, estimated to cost $2 trillion, as Congress tries to lessen the pandemic's human and economic toll. The chamber passed the legislation Wednesday night as workers face widespread layoffs, hospitals and states starve for resources and businesses small and large worry about their survival. The House aims to pass it by Friday. The bill is designed to offer relief to individuals, the health care system and even an entire corporate sector ravaged by the outbreak. Here's what's in it. —Jacob Pramuk
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has risen by 8,578 in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry announced Thursday. That takes the total number of cases in Spain to 56,188.
The death toll in Spain rose to 4,089 on Thursday, up from 3,434 the previous day. Spain's death toll has surpassed China's, where the official number of fatalities stands at 3,291. —Holly Ellyatt
Iran has started an intercity travel ban, an Iranian official said in a televised news conference, Reuters reported. The ban comes a day after Iran's government spokesman warned the country might face a surge of COVID-19 cases. Officials have been critical of Iranians who have ignored appeals to stay at home and cancel travel plans for the Persian New Year holidays that began on March 20. Iran has recorded 27,017 confirmed cases of the virus, and has reported just over 2,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. —Holly Ellyatt
British retail sales failed to grow at all in February, marking their weakest performance since 2013, official figures show. When compared with the same month a year earlier, retail sales in the U.K. for February 2020 remained flat; the lowest year-on-year growth rate since March 2013, the Office for National Statistics said. The lackluster data reflects poor sales even before most retailers were forced to close because of the lockdown due to the coronavirus. —Holly Ellyatt
The U.S. ambassador to London said China had put the world in danger by suppressing information about the coronavirus outbreak.
"First it tried to suppress the news," Ambassador Woody Johnson wrote in an article for U.K. newspaper The Times. "Had China done the right things at the right time, more of its own population, and the rest of the world, might have been spared the most serious impact of this disease," the ambassador said. —Holly Ellyatt
European markets retreated Thursday as global market sentiment sours once again, ahead of upcoming U.S. jobless claims data.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.6% in early trade, with oil and gas and basic resource stocks tumbling 3.4% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.
U.S. stock futures shed prior gains in early Thursday morning trading and in Asia, stocks were mixed as investors looked ahead to the latest U.S. jobless claims data expected to be out around 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. It's expected to show a massive spike in unemployment claims after businesses stateside closed their doors to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. —Holly Ellyatt and Elliot Smith
