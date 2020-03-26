Coronavirus: Fauci tells basketball star Stephen Curry US 'can start thinking about' getting back to normal when pandemic curve falls

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

White House health advisor Anthony Fauci said Thursday that the United States "can start thinking about getting back to some degree of normality when the country as a whole turns that corner" of reducing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. '"You need to see the trajectory of the curve start to come down," Fauci told NBA star Stephen "Steph" Curry on an Instagram story interview that the Golden State Warriors player held for tens of thousands of followers, among them former President Barack Obama. President Donald Trump in recent days has said he wants to see the U.S. get back to social and economic normalcy sooner rather than later.

Health experts have opposed that idea, arguing that even tighter restrictions on social interactions and businesses are necessary in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus to avoid infecting people overwhelming hospital systems. Fauci's repsonse to Curry about a return to normalcy came as the basketball player asked when the NBA, along with other sports leagues and entertainers, will be able to reopen to large crowds of fans. Fauci noted that New York City, the current center of the outbreak in the country, is experiencing a "terrible time." He said people need to practice social distancing from each other to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. "This is serious business, you're not overreacting," Fauci told Curry.