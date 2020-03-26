European stocks poised to open lower as coronavirus overshadows upcoming US jobs data

European markets are expected to open lower Thursday as global market sentiment sours once again, ahead of upcoming U.S. jobless claims data.

London's FTSE index is seen 77 points lower at 5,547, Germany's DAX is expected to open 141 points lower at 9,677 and France's CAC is seen 48 points lower at 4,350, according to IG. Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to open 136 points lower at 16,650.

Global market sentiment has declined ahead of the latest U.S. jobless claims data that's expected to show a massive spike in unemployment claims after businesses stateside closed their doors to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. stock futures shed prior gains in early Thursday morning trading and in Asia, stocks were mixed as investors looked ahead to the national initial jobless claims data expected to be out around 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

Street strategists are projecting record-shattering numbers. Citi is the most bearish, with estimates of roughly 4 million claims.

Dow futures fell 81 points, indicating an opening drop of around 135 points, at Thursday's open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to opening dips for the two indexes.

The moves in global markets come despite Washington's pledge of massive aid for the economy to mitigate the impact of the virus. The Senate unanimously approved a $2 trillion economic relief package late Wednesday and the stimulus bill now heads to the House, which will push to pass it by voice vote Friday morning as most representatives are out of Washington.

In Europe, EU leaders will hold a virtual summit to discuss their response to the coronavirus outbreak amid some criticisms of a lack of coordinated response to the crisis. Italy and Spain are the worst-hit countries in Europe, with the death toll in each country surpassing 7,000 and 3,500 respectively. The death toll in the U.S. has now surpassed 1,000.

There are no major earnings or data releases Thursday.

– CNBC's Pippa Stevens and Eustance Huang contributed reporting to this story.