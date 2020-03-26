Since 1990, here's how Dow, S&P 500 trade in the year after their worst, sudden crashes

The coronavirus has created unprecedented problems for the economy and stocks, but in one way, it's suddenly acting just like previous massive sell-offs: The selling has been followed by a big bounce. After the worst five-day run for stocks since 2008, stocks surged, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average having its best day since 1933 on Tuesday. In less than 48 hours, the Dow rose 13%, posting its first back-to-back gains since February.

The financial stimulus package from the federal government that was passed by the Senate on Wednesday night, and the actions taken by the Federal Reserve to pour money into the banking system and markets, have restored some investor confidence. But recent history of the Dow and S&P 500 shows that big rebounds should not be a surprise. In each of the past worst five-day periods for stocks, the market went on a tear in the following week, 100% of the time, with the type of big gains we've seen in the past few days, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Kensho.

Big days for the Dow, on their own, have a mixed track record over the past two decades. Since 2002, the blue-chip stock index has traded positive 50% of the time in one-week periods after it had a single-day gain of 5%, according to Kensho. Futures trading before the market open on Thursday indicated that stocks might take a breather.

Dow futures were lower in trading on Thursday morning as a record jobless claims number over 3 million was double the expectation and blew past the Financial Crisis peak.

What does market history say comes next?

After Monday's selling wiped out all stock market gains since the day after Donald Trump's election as president, has a market bottom been reached?

Kensho data shows that after these five-day periods of extreme stock selling, the major equity benchmarks tend to produce positive results over three-, six- and 12-month periods.

The S&P 500 has been positive 100% of the time in the one-month period after major sell-offs dating back to 1998. That includes the Russian default and Asian debt crisis of 1998, 9/11, the dot-com bust, the Lehman bankruptcy, the Taper Tantrum and the Chinese market panic of August 2015. Here are the average returns for the S&P 500 after the five-day sell-offs across these six historical periods: