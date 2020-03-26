How to host a Zoom call like a pro

As coronavirus keeps people indoors, we're all flocking to video chat services to stay in touch with colleagues, friends and family. Zoom's video chat software has been surging in popularity. It's not new — the company was founded in 2011 — but it's new to a lot of people.

Zoom is free as long as you keep calls to under 40 minutes and fewer than three participants. Or, you can upgrade to an entry-level $14.99 monthly plan which lets you host up to 100 people for up to 24 hours. Additional people, rooms and cloud recording options cost more.

Fortunately, it's easy to become a Zoom pro even with the free tier. I'll show you how.