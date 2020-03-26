7 tips for keeping your business going during the coronavirus downturn

The rapidly escalating coronavirus outbreak is hitting businesses hard, with many being forced to scale back, or shutter entirely, in a bid to stifle the spread.

On March 23, 40% more U.S. businesses were closed compared to the same date in January, according to real-time analytics from scheduling site Homebase.

And business owners are not hopeful. More than three-quarters (76%) of small businesses say they are being negatively impacted by the public health crisis — up from 23% just 10 days ago — according to a new report from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) released Monday.

But as businesses await more clarity on how long the mass lockdowns will last, and what local and national governments will do to support them, there are a number of things businesses can do now to ready themselves for reopening, according to risk management expert Nicholas Bahr.

Bahr, global practice leader in risk management at consultancy DuPont Sustainable Solutions, has spent 35 years helping businesses navigate geopolitical, climate and terror risks, including 9/11, and said "now is the time to turn risk into an opportunity." He outlined seven steps for doing so.