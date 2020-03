(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The growing demand for medical care combined with social distancing has led to a spike in use for Teladoc and other telemedicine companies, and that trend could stick around once the coronavirus crisis is over, according to Credit Suisse.

Teladoc said on March 13 that it had seen demand increase 50% in recent weeks, and Credit Suisse said in a note to clients that it believes the trend has continued to grow.