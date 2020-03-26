NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell says he has tested positive for COVID-19 in e-mail to staff

Jeff Shell, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group at NBC Universal Media LLC, speaks during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills , California, U.S., on Wednesday, May 4, 2016.

New NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said he has tested positive for COVID-19 in an e-mail sent to NBCUniversal staff.

Shell wrote that he is "improving every day" while working remotely in Los Angeles. He emphasized that NBC staff that can work from home should continue to do so indefinitely.

"The other reason to work from home is that in the event you contract the virus, it will limit the number of your colleagues you inadvertently expose. As some of you now know, I myself am in this category. I recently have been feeling under the weather and just learned that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Although the virus has been tough to cope with, I have managed to work remotely in LA and am improving every day," Shell wrote.

Shell took over for Steve Burke as NBCUniversal's CEO on Jan. 1.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

WATCH: What investors should know about incoming NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell